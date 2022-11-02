Toronto, Canada, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 2, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.



Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's common shares for the 30 consecutive business days from September 21, 2022 to November 1, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's common shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by May 1, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding common shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, is a private education provider located based in Canada, that offers high-quality education and industrial resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada. Through technological innovations, that fulfill industrial standards, more people can learn, grow and succeed, to release their full career potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving, and will continue to serve, both Canadian and international students and contributing to the industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “would,” “continue,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: [email protected]