Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE, Financial) has partnered with Cefla, a leading Italian engineering, procurement and construction company, for multiple megawatts (MW) of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells, expected to be deployed through 2025. The partnership will expand Bloom’s footprint in Italy and aid in Italian companies’ transition from traditional combustion-based sources of energy to a fuel-cell based Energy Server™ that can efficiently meet critical energy needs.

The partnership between Bloom and Cefla builds on each company’s leadership in energy, enlarging the clean tech suite of offerings available for Italian companies. Cefla will deploy Bloom’s highly+efficient+Energy Servers, which can be configured to replace traditional combined heat and power (CHP) systems, to address the gas reduction requirement recently approved by European Union energy ministers. Bloom’s fuel-flexible technology, which can operate on natural gas, biogas or hydrogen, produces electricity without combustion and reduces carbon emissions compared to the grid with near zero harmful smog-forming particulate matter. Over the last 90 years, Cefla has honed its expertise in the design, construction and management of cogeneration plants and energy efficiency projects in both buildings and industrial applications.

“With the events of the past year, Europe’s business and political leaders know that they must focus on improving energy security,” said Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director of International Business Development, Bloom. “We believe that Cefla’s choice of Bloom’s technology positions Bloom as a solution for Europe’s new power savings mandate and an important next step in its eventual energy independence.”

“Our partnership with Bloom Energy is a source of great pride for us at Cefla and further strengthens our position as leaders of the Italian energy market,” said Gianmaria Balducci, president of Cefla. “It is an important source of inspiration to improve consistently and develop key innovations in the field of sustainability, continuing to invest in this sector with proposals in line with Green Deal policies and the energy transition. At a time when Europe is in dire need of overcoming its energy shortage, implementing the most efficient technologies is crucial, and fuel cells are unquestionably innovative, even more so as the absence of combustion helps reduce polluting emissions. Bloom Energy is our partner of choice to support us in the field of energy transition, a partner capable of promptly responding to new market requirements and environmental needs. We will work together towards future energy goals and climate challenges.”

This represents Bloom Energy’s second deal with a leading Italian company. Earlier this year, Bloom announced the installation of its Energy Serversas part of Ferrari’s decarbonization project.

In addition, Cefla has invited Bloom to exhibit in their booth at Ecomondo 2022, the leading green technology event for the Mediterranean basin, which will be held in Rimini, Italy from November 8 to 11, 2022. Added Schweikert, “With Ecomondo, Cefla is helping Bloom to introduce its technology to decision-makers in Europe and beyond.”

For more information about Bloom Energy’s decarbonization platform and the company’s commitment to a net-zero future, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomenergy.com%2Ftechnology%2Fpowering-the-future%2F

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Bloom’s expectations regarding the collaboration with Cefla, including plans to install solid oxide fuel cells sites selected by Cefla, any expected benefits from the collaboration with Cefla, such as carbon emissions reductions, increased energy efficiency, or satisfying any clean energy or power savings requirements by the European Union or other regulatory agencies, and progress towards any net-zero emissions, decarbonization or energy independence goals. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2022 and August 9, 2022, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

About Cefla

Cefla is a leading Italian company in the design, construction and management of cogeneration plants and energy efficiency projects for civil and industrial applications. Founded in 1932, in Imola, Italy, it has designed and built technological systems for major Italian projects, including the Teatro alla Scala theater and several directional towers in Milan or the Uffizi Museum in Florence, in addition to supplying management for infrastructures, production lines and energy systems for top Italian industry players. Today, Cefla is a multi-business group consisting of 4 business units and large-scale production plants all over the world. Each business is a success story combining products, processes and innovations. They are all part of a shared quest for improvement in which partnerships and skills interact to generate excellence and ensure satisfaction for all customers and stakeholders. The core values of the Engineering Business Unit, with its long- standing experience and solid expertise in the construction and management of technological systems for the civil and industrial plant engineering sectors and highly efficient and sustainable energy production, are about improving the well-being and comfort of the places where people live, work and share leisure time. Technology to Enhance Your Wellbeing. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cefla.com%2Fen%2Fbusiness-unit%2Fengineering%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005268/en/