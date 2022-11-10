PR Newswire

Energy experts from World Kinect Energy Services to co-present a compelling case study on how to incorporate the latest carbon offsets into your sustainability strategy

World Kinect Energy Services (World Kinect) will be onsite at COP27 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt as part of a panel on the future of carbon offsets

in Sharm El Sheik, as part of a panel on the future of carbon offsets World Kinect will be joined by international accreditation NGO, Verra, and sustainable innovation developer, Okeanos® to discuss innovative efforts to improve and restructure the mechanism of voluntary carbon credits

The panelists will discuss how their partnership has led to a brand-new category of carbon offsets – and how collaboration like this leads to further innovation

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Kinect Energy Services (World Kinect) will be participating in a live panel discussion on Friday, November 11 at 5:30PM EET as part of the events taking place in and around the United Nations' Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

World Fuel Services' Chief Commercial Officer, Wade DeClaris, will facilitate a discussion that highlights how collaboration can support innovation in the carbon offset space.

From the Glasgow Breakthrough Room in the COP27 Innovation Zone, World Kinect Carbon Advisor Peter Molin will join experts from verification organization, Verra, and sustainable innovation developer, Okeanos®, to share how our partnership is expanding what is possible when it comes to the future of carbon credits.

"The collaboration between Okeanos and World Kinect on a new category of carbon offsets is the perfect example of how forward-thinking the offset market is. While many elements of the industry try to conform to existing standards, this partnership, under the stewardship of Verra, encourages and fosters innovation across the board," said Florencio Cuétara, founder of Okeanos.

As technologies and regulations continue to change, carbon offsets have become a worthwhile option for any organization on the path to net zero. With technology leading to innovative new opportunities in the carbon offset space, verification is becoming central to building credibility.

"Verra determines a robust and comprehensive set of rules and requirements that all carbon projects certified under the Verified Carbon Program must meet. These requirements cover a host of topics including additionality, leakage, monitoring, reporting and verification, and are developed through extensive stakeholder consultation that incorporates the latest scientific findings and best practices," said David Antonioli, CEO of Verra. "Verra also reviews and approves carbon accounting methodologies, which must go through multiple rounds of review involving Verra staff, experts, the public, and validation and verification bodies. It is a rigorous process which ensures that credits from VCS projects are high-quality and deliver real emission reductions or removals."

"We are thrilled to partner with Verra and Okeanos to share the latest information on carbon offsets to help customers make informed decisions," said Wade DeClaris, Chief Commercial Officer, World Fuel Services, the parent of World Kinect. "We'll be sharing how new technologies are making certified carbon offsets easier and more impactful for companies working to meet their net zero targets."

Join the panel and walk away with key insights into the future of carbon credits:

How carbon offsets are changing, including innovative new technologies

The true nature and unique benefits of carbon offsets

How to ensure carbon offsets are accredited and verified

Not attending COP27? Join us virtually via livestream at 5:30 pm (EEST):

https://youtu..zbe/wQramxjj8nk

About World Kinect Energy Services

World Kinect Energy Services is a division of World Fuel Services, a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement and related services, as well as transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by customers around the world to deliver reliable conventional and renewable fuels, lubricants, electricity, natural gas, and sustainability solutions.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.world-kinect.com.

About Verra

Verra is a nonprofit organization that operates the world's leading carbon crediting program, the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, as well as other standards in environmental and social markets. Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources by working with the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits.

About Okeanos

Okeanos is a sustainable innovation company developing calcium carbonate (CaCO3) technologies to immediately reduce plastic pollution. Patented Made From Stone (MFS) technology replaces the majority of oil-based resin with naturally abundant CaCO3 through source reduction, using technical and specialized compounds to reduce plastic content and CO2 by up to 70% today.

