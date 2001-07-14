Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the "Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, announced that Chief Executive Officer John Rood will participate in the in-space transportation panel discussion today during the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit.

“The increasing number and growing capabilities of smallsats, combined with the inherent economies of scale of large launch vehicles, have created a rideshare launch economy,” said Rood. “Many smallsats need to be distributed beyond a launch vehicle’s standard drop-off point to various mission optimal orbits. This challenge is being met by a combination of in-space transport tugs, like Momentus’ Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, and emerging smallsat propulsion technologies. In-space transportation is a foundational enabler for various missions, including Earth observation, communications, Internet of Things, and missions performed by the Department of Defense, such as space situational awareness.”

Momentus launched its inaugural mission in May 2022 and has deployed eight customer satellites, including seven from its Vigoride vehicle and one from a third-party deployment system. The Company’s second demonstration mission is targeted to launch in December. The mission priorities include hosting a customer payload for Caltech, delivering a CubeSat to orbit for Qosmosys, and testing Vigoride’s performance in space, particularly related to its Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) propulsion that uses water as a propellant. The non-toxic water propellant enables simpler, safer, and less expensive operations on Earth, and more sustainable in-space transportation services.

Panel Information

Momentus’ Chief Executive Officer John Rood will participate in the In-Space Transportation panel that will be moderated by Edison Yu, Space Analyst, Deutsche Bank.

Date: Thursday, November 10th - 9:00-9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

For conference details or to register for the event, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fconferences.db.com%2Famericas%2Fspacesummit

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

