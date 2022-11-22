TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on November 22, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, before the U.S. market opens.

On that day, the TDCX senior management will host a conference call to discuss the unaudited financial results.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the TDCX website. Access information on the conference call and webcast is as follows:

Date and time: November 22, 2022, 7:30 AM (U.S. Eastern Time) November 22, 2022, 8:30 PM (Singapore / Hong Kong Time) Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fearnings%2FTDCX%2FQ3-2022 Dial in numbers: USA Toll Free: +1 855 9796 654 United States (Local): +1 646 664 1960 Singapore: +65 3163 4602 Hong Kong: +852 580 33 413 UK Toll Free +44 0800 640 6441 All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999 Participant Access Code: 501559

A replay of the conference call will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website (investors.tdcx.com). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 18,000 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005569/en/