Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that it has initiated startup activities for the global Phase 3 trial. After presenting positive interim data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology from its ongoing Phase 2 trial, Aura has aligned with regulatory agencies and finalized the design of the global Phase 3 trial. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of belzupacap sarotalocan (bel-sar) with suprachoroidal administration, for the first-line treatment of early-stage choroidal melanoma (CM).

“Finalizing the study design and selecting the optimal route of administration for the Phase 3 trial are key milestones in progressing towards a potential approval for bel-sar as a first-line vision preserving therapy in patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma,” said Dr. Cadmus Rich, Chief Medical Officer of Aura Biosciences. “We are pleased to have aligned with regulatory agencies on the overall Phase 3 trial design, including the primary and key secondary endpoints. We remain focused on improving the standard of care for patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma, a life-threatening disease that has no approved therapies.”

The Phase 3 trial has a three arm randomized and masked design, where the primary analysis will compare bel-sar to sham. Aura is planning to enroll approximately 75 adult patients with eary-stage CM, including patients with indeterminte lesions and small choroidal melanoma. Patients will be enrolled with documented growth as an enrichment strategy intended to increase the efficiency of the trial which will include an adaptive design to further increase the probability of success.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan (bel-sar; AU-011), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. Bel-sar is designed to selectively target and destroy cancer cells and activate the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. Bel-sar is currently in development for ocular cancers, and Aura has initiated a global Phase 3 trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to pursue development of bel-sar across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastasis. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing bel-sar more broadly across multiple cancers, including in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Forward Looking Statement

