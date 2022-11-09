BORGWARNER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2022.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

