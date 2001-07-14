Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today a new partnership with the Toronto Raptors. A first-of-its-kind partnership for Gillette in Canada, the partnership names Gillette as the official shave and beard care partner of the Toronto Raptors, helping players and fans put their game face on every day. Alongside the partnership, Gillette launched the ‘Choose Your Game Face’ campaign to celebrate the different facial hair styles men choose to wear. Whether clean-shaven, bearded or a style in between, Gillette has a product to groom every game face.

To kick off the partnership with the Raptors, Gillette teamed up with the clean-shaven forward, O.G. Anunoby and bearded guard, Fred VanVleet, in two new videos.

In the first video, Anunoby is seen representing %23TeamSmooth and uses the official razor of the Toronto Raptors, GilletteLabs+with+Exfoliating+Bar, to shave his game face.

“My game face shows the world that, whether I’m on or off the court, I’m giving the best version of myself,” said Anunoby. “As you can see, my game face is smooth – a clean shave that I achieve with GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar. That’s how I feel my best and how I tell the world that I’m ready for whatever I’m about to face.”

In contrast, the second video features VanVleet using the official trimmer of the Toronto Raptors, King+C.+Gillette, to represent %23TeamStyled and groom his beard.

“I love my team, my family, my community and I want to show up for all of them daily. That’s why I make sure my game face is always on – so I know I’m putting my best face forward for each of them,” said VanVleet. “After styling my beard with the King C. Gillette Trimmer, I have a moment to look in the mirror and prepare for how I want to show up for myself and for those that are counting on me.”

Both videos demonstrate that choosing Gillette to help put on your game face means choosing to be ready for any matchup, every day.

“Toronto Raptors players and their fans wear a range of facial hair styles and Gillette has a product to care for every one of them,” said Jennifer Seiler, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Grooming Canada at P&G. “Every morning, men make a choice about the face they’ll present to the world. They have the choice to be the best version of themselves, for that day. A part of that choice is the debate of whether to go bearded or clean-shaven, which ultimately forces men to ask themselves which style team they will join.”

Gillette has a longstanding history in the sports marketing space spanning more than 100 years and today marks the first partnership for Gillette with a Canadian professional sports team.

“We are proud to be the first Canadian professional sports team partner of Gillette and reach Raptors fans nationwide,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. “No matter how fans across the country choose to sport their style, this partnership gives them the tools to show up with their best game face on.”

Canadians can learn more about the official razor of the Toronto Raptors, GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar, and the official trimmer of the Toronto Raptors, King C. Gillette, by visiting Gillette.ca and can look out for the partnership marked on select Gillette products at major food, drug and mass merchandise stores across Canada for the suggested retail price of $34.99 to $56.49.

