OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that the Company has delivered two vans to D&S Management Consulting LLC., a Newark-based company in New Jersey, funded by New Jersey's Zero Emission Incentive Program ("NJZIP").

Philip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We're pleased to continue delivering vehicles under the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program and support locally owned businesses like D&S Management Consulting as they convert to zero-emission transportation."

Susana Tuozzo, owner of D&S Management Consulting, expressed gratitude to the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program and commented, "I'm very excited to partner with EVTV and be a part of the zero emission revolution. The logistics vans we received will expand our organization's reach and I look forward to the cost savings driving an EV will bring to our business for many years to come."

NJ ZIP is a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles. The Program intends to fund 100 to 300 vouchers ranging in value from $25,000 to $100,000 for businesses and institutional organizations looking to transition their fleets to zero emissions. Bonuses are available for small businesses and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. NJ ZIP is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state.

