LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Meridian Mining UK S ( TSX:MNO, Financial)(Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM)(OTCQB:MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cabaçal VMS deposit, Cabaçal Project, State of Mato Grosso, Brazil" (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") in support of the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2022 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the NI 43-101 Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Simon Tear, P.Geo, EurGeol of H&S Consultants Pty. Ltd. ("H&SC") of Sydney, Australia, as principal consultant, Mr. Marcelo Antonio Batelochi, independent geologist of MB Geologia Ltda, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and Mr Joseph Keane, Independent Mineral Processing Engineer Consultant, of SGS North America Inc., 3845 North Business Center Drive, Tucson, Arizona, United States. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co

About Meridian

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS copper-gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso, and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Dr. Adrian McArthur

CEO, President, and Director

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: [email protected]

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Qualified Person

Dr Adrian McArthur, B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM., CEO and President of Meridian as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/subscribe/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Meridian Mining UK S

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724963/Meridian-Announces-Filing-of-the-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-Mineral-Resource-Estimate-for-the-Cabaal-Deposit



