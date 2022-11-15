Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced upcoming poster presentations at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience being held November 12-16, 2022 in San Diego, CA. The presentations include preclinical data supporting the development of NYX-783, an NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulator in post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid use disorder.

NYX-783 Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, NYX-783, reverses repeated stress-induced reduction of exploration and reduces fear to unpredictable threats in rats (Poster Number: 560.01)

Presenter: Joanna Dabrowska, Ph.D., PharmD (Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science)

Poster Presentation: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 1:00 PM PT

Presentation Title: Preclinical evaluation of the NMDAR positive allosteric modulator NYX-783 for opioid use disorder (Poster Number: 561.05)

Presenter: Katie Leaderbrand (Aptinyx)

Poster Presentation: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 4:00 PM PT

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate – rather than block or over-activate – NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has multiple product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including post-traumatic stress disorder, cognitive impairment associated, and opioid use disorder. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business plans and objectives, therapeutic effects of the company’s product candidates, expectations regarding the design, implementation, timing, and success of its current and planned clinical studies, and expectations regarding its uses and sufficiency of capital. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical studies; the company’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aptinyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

