REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by harnessing the power of the tumor microenvironment to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech, and Fabien Sebille, Chief Business Officer, will present a corporate overview of the Company’s clinical development programs at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:25 am GMT. The conference will take place from November 15-17, 2022, and Mr. Efron and Mr. Sebille will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference - November 15-17, 2022

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time: 7:25-7:55 am GMT

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. In a Phase 1/2 study of NT219, the Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, and in a dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma. These studies will be followed by an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended Phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and metastatic SCCHN. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Lior Fhima

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Anna Army

Account Supervisor, Integrated Communications

LaVoieHealthScience

T: 617-351-0246

[email protected]

###