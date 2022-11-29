POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on November 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Date: November 29, 2022

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: Participant Access Code: 253740

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F47105

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 46302

Replay Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F47105

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.posabit.com+%3C%2Fb%3E.

