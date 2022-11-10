OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that OneMind Technology and its Hypervisor product will be on display at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2022 Conference to be held in Barcelona, Spain from November 15th to 17th. The Smart City Expo World Congress 2022 is the premier international event for the smart city sector and over 24,000 attendees are expected.

"Based on our previous successful showings at prior partner events I am pleased to announce that next week November 15th through the 17th OneMind Technologies is invited as a technology partner by Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL)," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "We are extremely excited to be able to demonstrate how the OneMind IoT Hypervisor solution can help add value to intelligence systems and manage and prevent safety, security and digital city incidents. Please stop by the Dell Technologies and Nvidia Software (NASDAQ: NVDA) stand and to view Dell's Digital City Solution, Powered by OneMind Technologies," said Eyme.

In addition, OneMind Technologies will be featured in two prominent speaking slots. On November 15th at 2:30 PM CET, Stephane Eyme, OneMind's CEO will give a talk on "How Sharing realtime Information Across Multiple Domains Creates New Layers of Intelligence that Optimizes Smart City Operations." Also on November 16th at 11:30 AM CET, Javier Solorzano OneMind's CTO will discuss "The Latest Innovations In Smart City Software Technology." This year's show will have a special focus on Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Living & Inclusion, Economy, Infrastructure & Buildings and Safety & Security. The conference presents the industry's most comprehensive showcase to date as it brings together key government leaders, agencies and organizational heads with outstanding world-class speakers, innovative products and technology across all sectors.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

