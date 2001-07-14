Seagen+Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that Sandra M. Swain, M.D., has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Swain has more than 30 years of breast cancer clinical research experience. She currently serves as Associate Dean for Research Development and Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center and is the Vice President of Genetic Medicine for MedStar Health. She is also on the Conquer Cancer Foundation Board of American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and chairs the Women Who Conquer Cancer committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Sandra to our Board of Directors given her extensive research and clinical trial experience, especially in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer,” said Felix J. Baker, Ph.D., Chair of the Seagen Board of Directors. “Her success in advancing treatments to address unmet medical needs of patients aligns directly with Seagen’s mission and our efforts to bring important, targeted medicines to cancer patients worldwide.”

“As a medical oncologist who has cared for many patients with breast cancer, it is an honor to join the board of a company advancing important medicines that can meaningfully improve patient care,” said Dr. Swain. “Seagen is on a great trajectory with four approved medicines, a differentiated and diverse pipeline, leadership in antibody-drug conjugates and a talented team dedicated to patients in need. I look forward to contributing to the Board to support Seagen’s vision of improving the lives of people with cancer.”

Prior to her current roles at Georgetown University and MedStar Health, Dr. Swain held roles at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, the Washington Cancer Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, and FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and ASCO. Dr. Swain has served on ASCO’s board of directors and is a past president (2012-2013). She has published over 335 articles, including many regarding clinical trials in breast cancer. Dr. Swain holds an M.D. from the University of Florida and a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina.

