Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:

Developing viable and environmentally sustainable practices by embedding methodical, science-based principles in its operations.

Building a more equitable and inclusive organization where every person feels welcomed and empowered to succeed, and generating meaningful, sustainable social impact in communities through volunteerism, targeted investments and supplier diversity.

Establishing a high standard of governance and integrity with progressive policy structures and oversight.

“Our commitment to ESG principles has been long-standing, reflected in our culture and embedded in our values,” said Vince De Palma, Softchoice’s President & CEO. “We are proud of our accomplishments in sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, social impact and ESG governance, and of all our colleagues who have contributed to this important work.”

Softchoice’s ESG Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and uses the performance metrics within the Software & IT Services Standard as cited in the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard. It covers the following areas:

Environmental sustainability

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Social impact

Corporate governance

To read the full report, visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.softchoice.com%2FESG%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including in respect of our ESG pillars. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005434/en/