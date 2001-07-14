BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on Common Stock

30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BlackRock, Inc. (

NYSE:BLK, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate

