Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced it has once again been named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, recognized for paving the way for gender equity. This is the fourth time that Essential or its water subsidiary, Aqua, has received the award.

The Forum annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with at least 30% of their respective boards comprised of women. Essential was one of 35 companies from the Greater Philadelphia area celebrated at The Forum’s Leadership Breakfast on October 26.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity, reflecting our ongoing commitment to embracing diversity and inclusion at all levels of our organization,” said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. “Our focus on gender equality is intentional, as we know diverse perspectives make us stronger and allow us to better serve our customers. We’re proud to add this honor to our overarching ESG accomplishments.”

Previously, Aqua was recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women in 2016, 2019 and 2021. Aqua was also recognized as a Winning ‘W’ Company by 2020 Women on Boards for having 20 percent or more of its board seats held by women, and Essential was recognized as a “3+” company by 50/50 Women on Boards this year, indicating at least three board seats held by women.

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is a membership organization of nearly 600 senior female leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector working to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace throughout the region.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.essential.co.

