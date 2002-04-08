MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies ( VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), the global leader and innovator in the electric transition of the recreational boating industry, is pleased to announce the expansion plan of our high margin, profitable and rapidly growing electric boat rental operations into Portside Ventura Harbor, California.



Vision Marine has entered into a Lease Agreement with Portside Ventura Harbor. Portside Ventura Harbor has secured office and slip space, which will enable Vision Marine to expand its growing electric boat rental operations. Portside Ventura Harbor is a new coastal community located on Pierpont Bay in Southern California, opening in March 2023. The new recreational marina will include 104 boat slips and a public dock within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, parks, and beaches. Vision Marine will initially be able to deploy 15 boats available for rental. This number is expected to grow meaningfully in the future.

Located on the Central Coast of Southern California in Ventura County, the city of Ventura is a popular tourist destination. The county borders Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County, offering an easy commute to a very large demographic of tourists and locals.

“We are excited to expand our continuing development of our electric boat rental operations with the expansion into Portside Ventura Harbor. The rental operations will create a unique experience for the residents and the general public,” stated Alex Mongeon, co-Founder & CEO of Vision Marine.



