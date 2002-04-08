NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced it has completed the acquisition of EDGAR® Online, a premium supplier of real-time SEC regulatory data and financial analytics, from Donnelley Financial, LLC.



EDGAR Online provides disclosure documents in multiple formats, company financials, structured data sets and mission-critical insights directly to exchanges, brokerage firms, data distributors and financial portals.

“This acquisition furthers our commitment to leverage specialized data sets and distribution channels to drive market transparency, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance,” said Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. “We are excited to serve EDGAR Online customers with competitively priced financial data and unique compliance analytics. We are adding a strong team with deep expertise. The acquisition enables us to create value for clients by combining the power of corporate disclosure databases with our market data.”

Integrating the EDGAR Online data and domain expertise into OTC Markets’ platform will provide investors, traders, and compliance teams with a more comprehensive view of an issuer and its securities. Our expanded data offering will now cover the full U.S. public company disclosure dataset, including SEC Reporting, Bank Reporting and OTCM’s Disclosure and News Service.

This acquisition includes substantially all of the assets of EDGAR Online, including proprietary technology, custom code, customer contracts and intellectual property.

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. served as legal counsel to OTC Markets Group on this transaction.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

EDGAR® and SEC® are trademarks of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. OTC Market Group Inc.'s products and services are not affiliated with or approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., [email protected]



