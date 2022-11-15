SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. ( LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at three upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in November and December 2022.



Details of the presentations appear below:

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 10:15am GMT

Location: London, UK

Conference: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 4:30pm EST

Location: New York, NY

Conference: 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 1:25pm EST

Location: Virtual

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast of each event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

