SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced that it has appointed Donna Polizio as its global head of market access, further strengthening its leadership team. The appointment of a global head of market access reflects Bionano’s focus on advancing the adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) and working to meet market needs.



Ms. Polizio was most recently the vice president of U.S. managed care and reimbursement at Genomic Health, acquired by Exact Sciences in 2019. In this role, she managed payor contracting and reimbursements that helped drive profitability of Genomic Health prior to its acquisition. Ms. Polizio has also held senior leadership roles in research and development, applications, sales and market access in multiple global life science and diagnostic companies.

In this new position, Ms. Polizio will be responsible for being the company’s advocate with government and private payors to drive global reimbursement for OGM-based tests, with a strong focus on the US market. In addition, Ms. Polizio will lead Bionano’s government relations efforts in connection with legislation that impacts Bionano, its products, and the genomics industry generally.

“I am pleased to welcome Donna to Bionano. We believe her breadth of experience and track record in the diagnostics industry make her well-suited to help Bionano continue the progress we have made toward one of our strategic ELEVATE! pillars, which is to clear the path for reimbursement of OGM-based tests and to change medical practice to include OGM in guidelines. Donna has been involved in obtaining coverage and reimbursement for some of the most valued diagnostics of the last several decades. All of us on the senior leadership team are really looking forward to partnering with Donna as she helps propel us to reach new heights,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com, or www.biodiscovery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ability of obtaining reimbursement for OGM-based tests. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure to obtain reimbursement for OGM-based tests; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

