MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. ( MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presentation: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with senior management may contact their respective Canaccord Genuity or Piper Sandler representative.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

[email protected]