CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation ( LNDC) (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore”) and Curation Foods, Inc. (“Curation Foods”), – today announced that Jim Hall, CEO of Landec Corporation & President of Lifecore, and John Morberg, CFO will be hosting a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN.



The Company will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 17th at 8:00 AM CT. The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.landec.com/.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical ( LNDC) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Landec Corp. Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jeff Sonnek

(646) 277-1263

[email protected]



