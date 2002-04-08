SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a new multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract with Riverside County, California for Zonehaven evacuation resources.



"Expanding the scope of our services in Riverside County shows the strength of our unified critical communications platform, the relationships we build with our customers, and the organic growth opportunities that we can capture,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. "Our relationship with Riverside County began last year when Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) was selected as the county's public safety alerting service over offerings from six other SaaS providers. Subsequently, Riverside County granted Genasys a competitively awarded Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) contract to provide outdoor warning for wildfire-prone communities.

“Under the GEM, IMNS and Zonehaven contracts, California's fourth most populous county will be covered by the full suite of Genasys critical communications hardware systems and software solutions," Mr. Danforth added. "Multichannel public safety alerts and timely evacuation notifications are vital during rapidly developing critical events. The Genasys unified platform will provide Riverside County first responders, emergency management personnel, and more than 2.5 million residents and visitors with the essential resources they need to help prepare for, and stay safe from, wildfires and other hazards."

Mr. Danforth concluded, "The synergies of our software and hardware offerings address a vast and growing market for public and enterprise safety systems. In a world that is becoming increasingly dangerous, the Genasys platform provides a comprehensive and compelling suite of life safety solutions."

Genasys’ Zonehaven software services reduce evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, active shooter incidents, and debris flow hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to safeguard millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

