Kennett Square, PA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, is pleased to announce its third project with Meraki Studios BV as they relaunch their once popular Minecade™ property with Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ on the Minecraft platform in January 2023.

Exclusively presented by Good Gaming, Inc., Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ is a highly competitive player versus player (PvP) game originally made famous on the Minecade ™ Minecraft platform for its distinctive class loadouts, custom maps, fast twitch gameplay, and themed items. Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ for Minecraft will initially launch with 16 unique classes, with additional classes added throughout 2023. The game will also feature 7 classic maps at launch and will add additional themed maps over the next 12 months.

Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ players will be given various items to enhance gameplay as they take their skills to the next level. These items will include a splash potion of death, witch broom, high-damage swords, health potions, speed potions, damage upgrades, armor upgrades, double jump potions, invincible stars, jetpacks, knockback sticks, fire launchers, and MicroBuddies™ Eggs. Players' accomplishments will be recognized through several leaderboards, including Top kills of all time, Top wins of all time, Top playtime of all time, Top kills of the week, Top wins of the week, and Top playtime of the week.

Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ on Minecraft will also feature custom MicroBuddies™ branded MOBS that will help players battle other players. This additional feature will help with the continued expansion of the MicroBuddies™ brand as the Company continues to integrate cross-functionality between Minecraft and the MicroBuddies™ ecosystems.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming stated, "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Meraki Studios BV on our third project, and relaunching our Minecade™ property featuring a reimagining of the popular Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ back to the Minecraft platform." He also stated, "The Minecade™ brand is exclusive to Good Gaming Inc. and has long-standing brand recognition within the Minecraft community. At its height of popularity, Minecade™ was one of the largest Minecraft communities in the world. We look to ignite and delight that audience and new players beginning with Super Craft Brothers Brawl™ as we continue to create a significant presence within the Minecraft community".

The World Economic Forum recently came out with an article stating the gaming industry is expected to maintain its recent rapid growth. Spurred by exponential growth from players due to COVID-19 conditions as millions of people picked up their controllers to escape the boredom and isolation of the mandated lockdowns, the recent expansion is expected to make the global gaming industry worth $321 billion by 2026, according to PwC's Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26.

Click here to read the article:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/07/gaming-pandemic-lockdowns-pwc-growth

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

To learn more about MicroBuddiesTM please visit:

https://microbuddies.io/

About Meraki Studios B.V.

Meraki Studios B.V., a leading developer of some of the most well-known Minecraft experiences in the world, prides itself on being the home of love, creativity, and soul within the Minecraft community. We design and develop playable games for the Minecraft ecosystem, making sure the end product exceeds the expectations of its creators, the client, and the players alike.

To learn more about Meraki Studios B.V. at: https://www.merakistudios.eu/

