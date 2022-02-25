UroSuite helps healthcare providers personalize treatment with easier access to biomarker, germline and somatic testing from a single source.



SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the launch of UroSuite, a comprehensive suite of genetic risk assessment tests that cover every stage of prostate cancer care.

UroSuite includes Myriad’s Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Test, MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test, BRACAnalysis CDx® and Precise™ Tumor Molecular Profile Test. The combination of tests provides integrated genetic insights and makes it easier to tailor therapy and clinical trial selection for patients.

“Today’s launch of UroSuite reinforces Myriad Genetics’ commitment to advancing health and well-being for all through a set of testing solutions for prostate cancer care, best-in-class support, and access to genetics and cancer specialists,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We continue to build on our efforts to elevate our products to their full potential and introduce new innovative solutions and analytics to help patients and healthcare providers with personalized genetic insights and data-driven medical information.”

“There are educational and utilization gaps in the adoption of genetic testing in prostate cancer. Clinicians now have access to tools that can assist them with turnaround times and report interpretation, thereby aligning with national guidelines on genetic testing,” added Neal Shore, M.D., FACS, Medical Director for the Carolina Urologic Research Center and Chief Medical Officer, Surgical Oncology/Urology, GenesisCare, U.S. “The UroSuite portfolio provides genetic insights based on gene expression biomarkers, comprehensive germline testing, and tumor profiling, facilitating more streamlined reporting, and thus enhancing the potential for personalized patient treatment.”

With UroSuite, providers can:

Order multiple Myriad tests and receive a timely one-sheet summary of results through an online portal.

Use the Precise Treatment Registry, Myriad’s health data intelligence platform that combines germline, somatic and HRD genetic data to help accelerate the pace of precision cancer research and equitable advancements in patient care. More than 100K+ Prolaris results are expected to be added to the registry in Q1 2023.

Connect with genetic counselors and clinical experts who can provide educational support and answer questions.



For more information about UroSuite and Myriad Genetics’ other prostate cancer care offerings, visit: https://prolaris.com/UroSuite-LUGPA.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

