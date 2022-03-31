PR Newswire

Tata Consultancy Services' Headcount in the Land of Lincoln to Grow Over Next Two Years

NAPERVILLE, IL | NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced plans to boost its footprint in Illinois by creating 1,200 new jobs by the end of 2024. This investment in the local economy is accompanied by a commitment to accelerate its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25% more students and teachers.

"I am thrilled that TCS will be expanding their footprint in the Land of Lincoln—with over a thousand jobs being added over the next two years," said Governor JB Pritzker. "TCS' expansion is a testament to our first-rate education system and our extraordinarily talented workforce. With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future—jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation. To our partners at TCS: thank you for your commitment to the State of Illinois. We couldn't be happier to call you our neighbors."

More than 3,000 Illinoisans currently work for TCS – including 1,100 who were hired within the last five years. Naperville is home to one of the 30 TCS facilities in the U.S. where TCS employees help digitally transform and grow businesses that are cornerstones of the Illinois economy, such as United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

TCS has been present in the U.S. for more than 50 years. Nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies partner with TCS to digitally transform and grow their businesses. The company has hired 512 graduates of Illinois colleges and universities over the past five years, and it is the second largest recruiter of IT services talent in the country.

"Over the last few years, businesses in Illinois and across the U.S. have grappled with disruption – from the pandemic and inflation to supply chain problems and skyrocketing demand for talent," saidSuresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS. "Our expansion in Illinois is driven by companies that use these obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today's challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow. TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises."

TCS has invested in expanding its STEM education and computer science programs in Illinois since 2009. goIT fosters digital innovation and career readiness at local middle and high schools, and has benefited over 42,000 students in the U.S. and Canada. In Illinois, more than 150 TCS volunteers have supported over 700 students through goIT. Through its Ignite My Future in School program, TCS helps educators in Illinois embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, language arts, and social studies. This program has reached over one million students and 26,000 teachers in North America, including 535 educators and 32,000 students in Illinois.

TCS' investments in Illinois extends to health, wellness, and economic development. TCS is the official technology consulting partner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which generates approximately $500 million for the local economy every October. TCS began supporting the marathon in 2010 with a commitment to enhancing the marathon experience for runners and fans alike. The partnership, which was recently extended through 2025, grew in 2012 with the introduction of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon mobile app, powered by TCS. More than 215,000 people downloaded the mobile app in 2022.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

