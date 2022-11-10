Simon Properties Closed Thanksgiving Day

37 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today it will not open most domestic properties on Thanksgiving Day.

Simon properties will reopen on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

