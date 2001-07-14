Evercore (NYSE: EVR) and the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) will co-host a program on digital therapeutics November 13-16 in Las Vegas at HLTH 2022, presented by HLTH, the leading platform bringing together the health ecosystem. This is Evercore’s fourth consecutive year hosting at HLTH but its first year collaborating with thought leaders from DTA to bring awareness to a relatively new healthcare vertical.

The program, Digital Therapeutics: An Industry is Growing Up & Breaking Out!, is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. PST on Sunday, November 13, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Five panels of leading industry executives will discuss product launch, commercial reimbursement, pharma partnerships, regulatory developments and insights into the international landscape of DTx, or software-based therapeutic interventions.

“Digital therapeutics, now several years in, continues to prove to be the new innovative chapter for patient care,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Evercore ISI’s Healthcare Technology & Distribution analyst. “Now that the initial exuberance has settled, we look to shine a light on secular trends related to improving coverage and payor reimbursement for a treatment that has promising health outcomes and clear economic value.”

Andy Molnar, CEO of DTA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Evercore at HLTH to explore the latest trends and topics in digital therapeutics with industry trailblazers from the Digital Therapeutics Alliance community. This collaboration will help build connections with other innovators from the wider healthcare ecosystem to advance DTx adoption, and ultimately transform global healthcare.”

HLTH President Rich Scarfo noted that Evercore’s program content has become an anticipated staple at the platform’s annual event and consistently reflects the audience’s trends of interest. “We are pleased to have Evercore return to HLTH this year with a timely program focused on the evolution of digital therapeutics and how to successfully partner with pharma,” he said.

For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hlth.com%2F2022event%2Fpartner-programs%2Fevercore-isi.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced “health”) is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community, leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005440/en/