PerkinElmer+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 2022 Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Max Krakowiak, senior vice president and chief financial officer at PerkinElmer, will provide an overview on the Company and its strategic priorities during a fireside chat. To register, click here.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Latest+Events section of the Company’s investor relations website. A replay of the presentation will be posted after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

