Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has always had a belief that cybersecurity is a force for good and that making the internet a safe place for everyone is important. As the digital attack surface extends across borders and industries, cyber adversaries continue to threaten the digital economy. We remain committed to working with the World Economic Forum and with global experts across business sectors, governments, and international organizations in an effort to mobilize the collective ideas and influence to make the online world more trustworthy and secure.”

Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the company will again participate in the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2022, hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva, Switzerland. November 14 – 16, 2022.

Fortinet will participate on a panel to help lead a discussion of scalable approaches to circumvent new and emerging cybercrime threats at this year’s gathering of luminaries and experts.

Through its partnership with WEF, Fortinet is advancing its initiatives to reduce cybersecurity risks for organizations and people globally by disrupting cybercrime and working to close the cyber skills gap.

Fortinet Executive Speaking Session at the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2022

Cybercrime: Staying Ahead of the Curve

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11 A.M. GMT

Moderator: Jacky Fox, Managing Director; Lead, Accenture Security, Europe at Accenture

Panelists:

Daniel Barriuso, Chief Information Security Officer at Banco Santander

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and VP, Threat Intelligence at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs

Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO at Resilience



Panel Overview: As technological innovations continue to proliferate at an exponential pace, so do the capabilities of malicious actors who collaborate among each other by sharing information on new attack techniques and tools. To stay ahead of cybercriminals, more collaboration is needed between public-private actors in the wider system. This panel, associated with the WEF Partnership Against Cybercrime initiative, will examine what effective and scalable approaches can help circumvent these new and emerging threats.

Fortinet Works with WEF to Address Biggest Cyber Challenges

As part of Fortinet’s mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, the company is a founding member of the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity. Fortinet executives are longstanding contributors in the Centre’s efforts to improve digital trust with a global response to addressing systemic cybersecurity challenges, such as cybercrime and the cyber skills shortage. Also, as a leader within the WEF Centre for Cybersecurity community, Fortinet is a substantial contributor to the Partnership Against Cybercrime, which is driving momentum for public-private partnership to disrupt cybercrime and also the Cybersecurity Learning Hub, which aims to further develop cyber skillsets to address the global talent shortage.

