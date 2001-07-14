The Board of each Fund announced today the appointment of Eileen Kamerick as Lead Independent Director, effective November 8, 2022. Ms. Kamerick replaces William Hutchinson, the former Lead Independent Director of the Funds, who recently passed away. The Boards also announced that Nisha Kumar will succeed Ms. Kamerick as Chair of each Fund’s Audit Committee.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton.

