LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") ( TBLT; TBLTW), today reports that it will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the NASDAQ market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Galstyan, ToughBuilt’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results at 5:00pm ET on the same day.

The Company intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-K on the SEC’s EDGAR system for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 before or on November 14, 2022.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below or follow the live audio webcast here. Attendees are encouraged to dial in to the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-200-1292

INTERNATIONAL: 1-212-231-2925

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below. The replay will also be available through the audio webcast link.

REPLAY U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

REPLAY INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671

REPLAY PIN: 22021277

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

