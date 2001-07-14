Harrow Launches Atropine.com

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic therapies, today announced the launch of atropine.com, an easy-to-access ordering and marketing portal that is designed specifically for prescribers interested in compounded atropine formulations. All atropine.com prescriptions will be dispensed through Harrow’s wholly owned subsidiary, ImprimisRx.

In commenting on the announcement, Mark L. Baum, Harrow’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “For many years, customers have consistently told us of their growing need for a trusted and reliable source of compounded atropine. A recent article highlighted that the quality of available compounded atropine formulations varies greatly, causing inconsistency in stability, potency, storage requirements, and product shelf life. We saw an opportunity to resolve these issues, create a family of compounded formulations of atropine, and support patients and eyecare professionals with unsurpassed customer service. Our compounded atropine formulations undergo a strict series of validated analytical tests to ensure consistency, potency, and stability; they are stable at a biologically comfortable pH and are now available in three concentrations (0.01%, 0.025%, and 0.05%) for as low as $39 per bottle.

“While our current suite of compounded atropine formulations is available for individual patients through the ImprimisRx 503A national mail-order pharmacy, we intend to make a patent-pending suite of compounded atropine formulations that does not contain either preservatives or boric acid. This suite of products will be available soon to healthcare facilities through our 503B outsourcing facility – with or without a patient-specific prescription.”

Compounded formulations may be appropriate to prescribe for patients with clinical needs that are unmet by FDA-approved drug products. Eyecare professionals can prescribe atropine for individual patients online at atropine.com or by calling ImprimisRx Customer Care at (844) 446-6979. Healthcare providers may sign up for updates on the availability of atropine formulations through the ImprimisRx FDA-registered and FDA-inspected 503B outsourcing facility.

PLEASE REVIEW THE ATROPINE PACKAGE+INFORMATIONBEFORE PRESCRIBING.

ImprimisRx specializes in customizing medications to meet unique patient and practitioner needs. No compounded medication is reviewed by the FDA for safety or efficacy. ImprimisRx does not compound copies of commercially available products.

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic therapies that are accessible and affordable. For more information about Harrow, including investor-related materials, please visit the corporate website, harrowinc.com, or Harrow’s LinkedIn page.

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused compounded pharmaceuticals brand, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with over 25 proprietary compounded ophthalmic formulations. For more information about ImprimisRx, including product ordering instructions, please visit imprimisrx.com. ImprimisRx is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW).

