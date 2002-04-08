Hamilton, Bermuda, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- • TIDES Europe Event will be held on November 16-18, 2022, in Vienna, Austria

• Company Chief Development Officer, Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., to present on the advantages of Altamira’s OligoPhoreTM / SemaPhoreTM RNA delivery technology

• Dr. Pañeda to discuss the Company’s two proprietary RNA programs, AM-401 and AM-411







Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ( CYTO, Financial), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it will participate in-person at the TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics hybrid event being held on November 16-18, 2022 at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria. Details are available at: https://informaconnect.com/tides-europe/

Altamira’s Chief Development Officer, Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., will showcase the following items in her presentation, “Overcoming Challenges to RNA Systemic Extrahepatic Delivery and Endosomal Escape with Peptide-Nucleotide Polyplexes:”

• Advantages of the OligoPhoreTM / SemaPhore TM delivery platform which include selective delivery to diseased tissues and effective endosomal release

• AM-401, the Company’s first program for the treatment of KRAS driven cancers

• AM-411, Altamira’s second program for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

Altamira aims to become a leading provider of RNA delivery technology through out-licensing of its patented OligoPhoreTM / SemaPhoreTM platform to biotech and pharma companies for use with their own therapeutic oligonucleotides. The Company plans to out-license / partner its AM-401 and AM-411 programs for clinical development.

About TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics

TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics is an industry leading event in Europe to accelerate therapeutics to market by expediting R&D, improving CMC efficiency, and building new partnerships. Attendees will be able to access new data and case studies from world-renowned speakers and companies across the entire landscape of oligonucleotides, peptides, mRNA, drug delivery and partnering strategies -- from discovery to market, with an emphasis on the European region. For more info, visit: https://informaconnect.com/tides-europe/

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics ( CYTO, Financial) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical stage), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the closing of the initial sale of 90% of Zilentin, the exercise by Zilentin of its option to purchase additional legacy assets, the achievement by Altamira of the milestones set forth in the option agreement, Altamira’s ability to complete a divestiture transaction of Bentrio, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.