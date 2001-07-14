Water utilities that quickly alert customers to a potential household leak or step in to help homeowners avoid disastrous repair bills are being recognized for setting new standards in customer service. Xylem ( NYSE:XYL, Financial) recognized utilities and distributors who go above and beyond in the areas of customer service and community impact with a 2022 Reach award recently in Washington, DC.

The Xylem Reach Resiliency award recipients are Tom Anthony, Public Works Superintendent from the Village of Mattawan, Michigan, and Kevin Dieleman, Account Manager of ETNA Supply Company. The Reach Transformation award goes to Fort Worth’s Deputy Water Director Kara Shuror and Aqua-Metric Project Manager Paul Morrison.

“Our Reach award recipients deserve recognition for transforming their water utility operations, enhancing customer service and reaching supporting community members in need,” said Matthew Pine, Senior Vice President and President, Xylem Americas, Applied Water Systems and Measurement & Control Solutions. “These local heroes leverage the power of digital solutions to address pressing water challenges, such as accessibility and affordability, and do so with efficiency, scalability and speed.”

Reach Transformation Award

The Reach Transformation Award honors those who reach farther through the application of Xylem technology to make operational advancements, improve customer service and optimize data.

The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is the 13th largest U.S. city and among the nation’s fastest growing cities. Fort+Worth+Water began their transformative journey to digitize systems in 2012. With the help of distributor Aqua-Metric, the utility exchanged more than 270,000 residential water meters, implemented the Sensus FlexNet%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Ecommunication network and is annually adding thousands of new meters to meet its growing population. The utility is seeing substantial annual cost savings while improving the customer experience and reducing water loss.

“The MyH20 project is truly a game changer,” said Fort Worth’s Deputy Water Director Kara Shuror. “With our customer portal, residents now have access to detailed usage data, and they have the ability to monitor and manage their own water use.”

Shuror and Aqua-Metric Project Manager Paul Morrison accepted the award on behalf of their teams.

Reach Resiliency Award

The Reach Resiliency Award recognizes those who go above and beyond to make their community a better place to live, work and play through modernization and rapid response in the midst of emergencies.

The Village+of+Mattawan in Michigan is home to 2,500 residents. The small, but mighty, public works team consists of four people and a superintendent who are always on the lookout for new ways to improve efficiency. Along with distributor ETNA+Supply+Company, they deployed iPERL%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E residential water meters and the two-way FlexNet ® system for remote meter management, allowing crews to get a week’s worth of work done in a matter of hours.

The change in technology also led to a reduction of water loss and overall costs, saving the utility approximately $75,000 each year. “That’s money we are not flushing down the drain,” said Public Works Superintendent Tom Anthony. “The savings allowed us to purchase a bulk water station to fill residential swimming pools.”

Anthony and ETNA Account Manager Kevin Dieleman received the award to share with their teams.

The Xylem Reachconference brings industry leaders together to discuss smart sustainable solutions for water, gas and electric utilities. The conference took place recently with more than 100 educational and networking sessions. View the award videos for the transformation winner and the resiliency recipient.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Sensus

Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas, and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.

