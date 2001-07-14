Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been positioned as a Leader in four IDC MarketScape reports for supply chain planning – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49578717, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47619722, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568417, September 2022); and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568517, September 2022). The organization was also named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47620822, September 2022).

“Today’s supply chains are growing in complexity at a rate not seen before. To be prepared and remain nimble in the face of disruption, it’s critical for supply chain professionals to have an end-to-end platform that brings all solutions together,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “This recognition from the IDC MarketScape further highlights our ability to deliver valuable solutions that help our clients better manage their supply chains.”

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment, Logility’s key strengths include:

End-to-end supply chain planning capabilities from product ideation to deployment

Interconnected planning across flexible horizons

Wide range of functional capabilities, supported by the latest strategic needs such as causal forecasting influencers, vendor management, corporate responsibility, and product tracing

Scalability for all supply chain maturity levels

Improved planning processes and strengthened multi-enterprise collaboration

Each IDC MarketScape study assesses the capabilities and business strategies of key vendors with broad competencies in each category. This evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework and set of parameters expected to be conducive to success in providing organizations with insight into each respective area.

