Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:

Kevin Hutchins, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at Juniper Networks, will present at the Needham 3rd Annual Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 2:20 pm MT in Scottsdale, AZ.

Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:20 am PT in Las Vegas, NV.

Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:50 pm ET in New York, NY.

Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:10 am ET in New York, NY.

Manoj Leelanivas, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:15 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

Jess Lubert, Vice President, Investor Relations at Juniper Networks, will present at the Evercore Virtual IR Summit, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 9:00 am ET.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.juniper.net%2F.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005447/en/