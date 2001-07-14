NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Jennifer Personette has been named its new Chief Marketing Officer. A passionate and visionary strategist, Personette builds on eight years leading NCR’s global marketing, brand strategy and customer experience.

“Jennifer has played an integral role in NCR’s transformation, leading the evolution of our brand,” said Michael D. Hayford, NCR CEO. “She has not only built understanding and enthusiasm among NCR’s global team, but also created meaningful customer experiences that have enabled our growth and success.”

“NCR is at an important point in its 138-year history and I am proud to lead the strategic direction of our marketing communications going forward,” said Personette. “NCR is transforming, connecting and running our customers’ technology platforms and the sky is the limit for what our team can accomplish.”

Prior to joining NCR as vice president of marketing in 2014, Jennifer owned and operated two different marketing agencies that worked with clients including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Kellogg’s and Coca-Cola. She is an 11-time ADDY Award winner, holds a bachelor of business administration from Georgia Southern University and an Innovation Management Certificate from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

