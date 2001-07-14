Best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today unveiled the new Turtle Beach®%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EFuel+Dual+Controller+Charging+Station+%26amp%3B+Headset+Stand+for+Xbox%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E. The Designed for Xbox charging station is the second charging station product announced this week for Turtle Beach, following Monday’s %3Ci%3EFuel+Compact+VR+Charging+Station+for+Meta+Quest+2%3C%2Fi%3E reveal as the Company continues expanding into new markets. The Designed for Xbox Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station delivers reliable, ready-for-action power for Xbox Wireless Controllers for gamers playing on Xbox Series X|S through two quick-charging 22+ hour battery packs. The charging station holds two Xbox Wireless Controllers, while the removable headset stand ensures your %3Ci%3EStealth+600+Gen+2+MAX%3C%2Fi%3E or other award-winning Turtle Beach headset is closely within reach. The Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station and Headset Stand for Xbox is available for pre-order now from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $34.99 (£29.99/€34.99) MSRP and launches December 12, 2022.

“Earlier this week we entered a new product category with the reveal of our Fuel VR Charger and we’re already adding another product to the Fuel family with our officially licensed for Xbox Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “With gamers flocking to the latest Call of Duty and other upcoming holiday game launches, it’s as important as ever for gamers to keep their gear charged-up and ready to go. The Fuel Dual Charger powers-up Xbox gamers’ controllers and helps keep their gaming area clean by becoming a home for two Xbox Wireless Controllers plus a headset when they’re not being used.”

The complete list of features for Turtle Beach’s Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station & Headset Stand for Xbox includes:

Long-Lasting Battery Life: Dual battery packs deliver an impressive 22+ hours of battery life per pack and eliminate the need for environmentally harmful disposable batteries.

Dual battery packs deliver an impressive 22+ hours of battery life per pack and eliminate the need for environmentally harmful disposable batteries. Convenient Charging: Simple drop-and-charge contact points deliver reliable power, and a clear battery level indication makes it easy to keep an eye on charge level.

Simple drop-and-charge contact points deliver reliable power, and a clear battery level indication makes it easy to keep an eye on charge level. Included Headset Stand: Store* your Turtle Beach or other headset alongside your controllers and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Plus, the stand is separate from the charging station, allowing it to be placed near the dock, reversed, or in an entirely different location.

*Headset stand does not charge headsets and is for storage/display only.

Compact Footprint: Charge two Xbox Wireless Controllers at once and store a headset while taking up minimal space on your desktop or gaming setup.

Charge two Xbox Wireless Controllers at once and store a headset while taking up minimal space on your desktop or gaming setup. USB-C Charging: The included 3ft / 1m USB-C cable provides reliable charging and just enough cable length for a clean and manageable setup.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

