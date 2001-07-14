Marriott Vacation Club — a global industry leader in Vacation Ownership and brand of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) — announced today they have officially opened Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace. The brand’s second vacation ownership property in Bali is perched in the hills of the island’s southernmost region, roughly 20 minutes away from the airport and near the area’s most popular beaches and cultural sites.

“We had long ago set our sights on making Bali a destination available to both our owners and guests, and we are excited to be opening our second property here. Last year, Tripadvisor named Bali the most popular global destination, which is no surprise as it is known around the world for its pristine white sand beaches and vibrant culture, all enhanced by the warmth of Balinese locals,” says John Geller, President of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “We know travelers are looking for more flexibility and independence on how they spend their vacation, and by expanding our Vacation Club portfolio, we have deepened our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, and we’re making bucket-list destinations like Bali more approachable.”

The Resort

Tucked away in the tranquil community of Nusa Dua, Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace combines the best of vacation ownership and a lifestyle resort experience. The resort features 88 units offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments designed to feel like a private residence with a spacious living area, fully equipped kitchen, separate bedroom suite with a spa-like bathroom, and outdoor terrace with a private plunge pool. Each apartment’s interior features artfully-blended rich hues and intricate wood carvings as well as pillows, throws, and other décor with colorful patterns, gold accents, and diverse textures to reflect the joy and spirit of local Balinese culture – specifically, the annual Galungan Celebration, which is one of the island’s most important traditions. Apartment amenities include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and in-unit washer and dryer, with baby/toddler items such as cribs and highchairs available upon request.

“Whether visiting for a family vacation, romantic getaway, or to work remotely from a dream destination, our owners and guests can curate their own version of paradise thanks to the premium travel experience our apartments provide,” says Novi Murad, general manager of Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace. “The co-located Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort provides authentic Balinese wellness experiences, all-day dining, and hands-on activities inspired by the region. Once owners and guests get a feel for the Marriott Vacation Club experience, they can also visit our new sales gallery on property where they can learn about the benefits of vacation ownership with Marriott Vacation Club.”

Owners and guests of Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace have full access to the shared amenities at the co-located Renaissance+Bali+Nusa+Dua+Resort. The 5-star hotel currently features:

Four Outdoor Swimming Pools: Spread throughout the resort, guests can take a dip in the main pool, lap pool, and kid’s pool. The lagoon-like jungle pool is a stand-out, embodying the natural beauty that the island is renowned for, surrounded by lush greenery and a man-made waterfall.

Six Anticipated Food and Beverage Outlets: Days can begin with an espresso at R Bar, an artistic lobby bar with panoramic views of Nusa Dua Beach. As part of the signature Evenings at Renaissance programming, a ritual that ushers the transition of daytime to nightfall, R Bar transforms into an elevated venue every evening where guests and locals can mix and mingle over a full cocktail program and live music. Atomic 17 is the resort’s poolside lounge which serves fresh juices and smoothies during the day and handcrafted cocktails in the evening. Main restaurant Backstage Food Theatre offers a wide selection of local and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as live cooking demonstrations from chefs. And, still to come is Lion X, a contemporary Chinese restaurant with traditional Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine handmade daily, as well as Tanah Liat, a pottery atelier by day – where guests can create pottery – and an arts-and-craft-inspired restaurant in the evening serving fresh seasonal seafood and plant-based dishes. Additionally, opening early next year, Nusantara by Locavore will offer authentic Indonesian cuisine that provides a taste of Nusa Dua’s rich culinary heritage.

The SPA at Renaissance: Offering a holistic Balinese healing experience, this full-service spa features a thoughtfully curated menu of body treatments, facials, and massages inspired by ancient Balinese techniques and using only fresh natural ingredients. With seven single treatment rooms and two couples’ treatment rooms, the spa also features a beauty parlor, barbershop, and area for kids’ services. For an immersive wellness experience, guests can craft their own products at the Spa Mixologist Bar under the guidance of expert artisans.

Children’s Activities: For travelers with children 4-12 years old, the complimentary Lava Land Kids Club is the ultimate playground. Kids can play and mingle in the spacious indoor and outdoor play area inspired by volcanos, with large colorful structures, sand pits, and rock-climbing walls. Children under 4 must be accompanied by an adult. For an additional fee, in-room baby-sitting service is also available.

Destination + Exploration

Translating to “Two Islands”, Nusa Dua features two headlands, each topped with a temple. Plus, just minutes away are some of Bali’s best natural and cultural sites, further establishing the region as a coveted destination for travelers seeking balance between tranquility and adventure.

Owners and guests can explore deep cultural connections by visiting The Museum Pasifika, which showcases works of art inspired by the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the Pura Geger temple, a premier cultural landmark and one of the town’s most coveted natural sites overlooking the ocean from a forested bluff. If interested in the beach, Owners and guests can take advantage of the free beach shuttle from the resort. For more nature immersion, the nearby Serangan Island is known for its wealth of sea turtles and is only a short boat ride away. Additionally, the Bali Camel Safari is an ideal option for those seeking adventure, offering guided camel rides on the pristine Sawangan beach.

Beyond the resort, culinary delights are found in every corner of Bali. Must-visits are the Art Café Bumbu Bali, known for its authentic Balinese recipes spearheaded by acclaimed Chef Heins von Holzen, and Warung Bejana Nusa Dua, a staple for authentic Indonesian cuisine offered via their Balinese “Rijsttafel”, a collection of small plates served in multiple courses that offers a feast for all the senses.

Vacation Ownership Experience of the Future

Through the new Abound by Marriott Vacations™ exchange program, owners can enjoy year-round access to over 90 domestic and international properties in The Marriott Vacation Clubs™ portfolio, which includes the Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and Westin® Vacation Club brands. Abound is designed to offer access to more destinations, vacation options, and experiences – key aspirations among millennial travelers, which represent a quarter of the brand’s first-time vacation ownership buyers.

“As consumers are looking for more access, flexibility, and experiences, we are evolving along with our target market base and appealing to the next generation of travelers by giving them an opportunity to create a personalized vacation experience and an authentic way to discover the world,” shares Geller. “This is a key moment for our Marriott portfolio of Vacation Club brands, and we’re excited to showcase how the vacation ownership experience is being redesigned for the future with elevated accommodations, premium resort experiences, and authentic opportunities to explore the surrounding destination.”

Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace is the brand’s second Vacation Club property in Bali, joining Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Gardens which opened in 2018.

About The Marriott Vacation Clubs™

The+Marriott+Vacation+Clubs™ is a portfolio of industry leading vacation ownership brands with over 90 domestic and international properties collectively throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Asia and Australia including Marriott Vacation Club®, Sheraton® Vacation Club, and the Westin® Vacation Club brands. Owners & guests can enjoy year-round access to some of the best vacation destinations with villa-style accommodations. Marriott Vacation Club’s point-based vacation ownership program provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter.com%2FMarriottVacClub and Facebook at Facebook.com%2Fmarriottvacationclub.

