BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022
BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of October 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in October 2022 and $11.0 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
10/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 382
$ 365
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
74
74
85
Multi-asset(b)
182
175
232
638
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
299
283
439
Fixed income, including money market
90
91
90
Multi-asset(b)
210
199
246
Alternatives
43
43
42
642
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,280
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 327
$ 311
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
10/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 513
$ 488
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
125
126
147
638
614
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
464
436
632
Fixed income, including money market
135
137
143
Alternatives
43
43
42
642
616
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,280
$ 1,230
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
