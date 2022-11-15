Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announced today that it intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022, issue a news release reporting those financial results and recent business highlights before market open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The company is rescheduling the reporting of its third quarter 2022 financial results in order to provide sufficient time to complete the Form 10-Q specifically regarding the accounting for recently issued equity warrants.

Details of the rescheduled conference call are as follows:

Date November 15, 2022 Time 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live webcast registration Webcast+link Phone registration Call+registration+link

Shareholders are encouraged to register and listen to the call using the webcast link above. Once registered, you will receive an email containing the toll-free number, a direct entry passcode and a registrant ID. Please send questions you would like management to address in advance of the call to [email protected]. If you have already registered for this call, your registration will automatically roll over to the new date and time.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the webcast link at www.athersys.com under the investors' section approximately two hours after the call has ended. Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening approximately three hours after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 22, 2022, by dialing (888) 330-2506 or (240) 789-2712 and entering the conference code 70781.

About Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived “off-the-shelf” stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and other critical care indications and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. Investors and others should note that we may post information about the Company on our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.athersys.com%3C%2Fi%3E and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information we post on our website at %3Ci%3Ewww.athersys.com%3C%2Fi%3E and on our social media accounts. Follow Athersys on Twitter at %3Ci%3Ewww.twitter.com%2Fathersys%3C%2Fi%3E. Information that we may post about the Company on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained on our website and/or on our accounts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or other social media platforms, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

