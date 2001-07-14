Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC”, “Super Group” or the “Company”), a leading global online sports betting and gaming operator, today announced that it has commenced (i) an exchange offer (the “Offer”) relating to its outstanding public warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company, no par value (the “Ordinary Shares”), which warrants trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “SGHC WS” (the “public warrants”) and (ii) a consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants and the related private placement warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares (the “private placement warrants” and, together with the public warrants, the “warrants”). The warrants were originally issued by Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. in its initial public offering of units on October 6, 2020. The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to attempt to simplify the Company’s capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations and growth opportunities in the future.

The Company is offering to all holders of the public warrants the opportunity to receive 0.25 Ordinary Shares in exchange for each outstanding public warrant tendered by the holder and exchanged pursuant to the Offer. Pursuant to the Offer, the Company is offering up to an aggregate of 5,624,997 Ordinary Shares in exchange for the public warrants.

Concurrently with the Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents from holders of the public warrants and the private placement warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs all of the warrants (the “Warrant Agreement” and such amendment, the “Warrant Amendment”) to permit the Company to (i) require that all outstanding public warrants upon the closing of the Offer be converted into Ordinary Shares at a ratio of 0.225 Ordinary Shares per public warrant (a ratio which is 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer) and (ii) instruct the warrant agent to cancel each outstanding private placement warrant for no consideration. If approved, the Warrant Amendment would permit the Company to eliminate all of the warrants that remain outstanding after the Offer is consummated.

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement, all except certain specified modifications or amendments, require the vote or written consent of holders of at least 50% of the number of the then outstanding public warrants and, solely with respect to any amendment to the terms of the private placement warrants or any provision of the Warrant Agreement with respect to the private placement warrants, the vote or written consent of at least 50% of the number of then outstanding private placement warrants and at least 50% of the number of then outstanding public warrants. Parties representing approximately 22.5% of the public warrants have agreed to tender their warrants in the Offer and to consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation and approximately 59.5% of the outstanding private placement warrants have agreed to consent to the Warrant Amendment, pursuant to a tender and support agreement. Accordingly, if holders of an additional approximately 27.5% of the outstanding public warrants tender their public warrants in the Offer and consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation, and (ii) the other conditions of the Offer are satisfied or waived, then the Warrant Amendment will be adopted. The offering period will continue until 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on December 12, 2022, or such later time and date to which the Company may extend, as described in the Company’s Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange (the “Expiration Date”). Holders of public warrants may withdraw their tendered public warrants at any time before the Expiration Date and retain them on their current terms or amended terms if the Warrant Amendment is approved, by following the instructions in the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange. Tendered public warrants that are not accepted by the Company for exchange by January 10, 2023, may thereafter be withdrawn by a holder of public warrants until such time as the public warrants are accepted by the Company for exchange. If a holder of public warrants withdraws a tender of its public warrants, its consent to the Warrant Amendment will also be withdrawn as a result.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to a Prospectus/Offer to Exchange dated November 10, 2022, and Schedule TO, dated November 10, 2022, each of which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Company’s Ordinary Shares and public warrants are listed on NYSE under the symbols "SGHC" and “SGHC WS,” respectively. As of November 10, 2022, a total of 33,499,986 warrants were outstanding, consisting of 22,499,986 public warrants and 11,000,000 private placement warrants.

Additionally, conditional on the completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, each of the Pre-Closing Holders (as defined in that certain business combination agreement dated April 23, 2021) (the “Business Combination Agreement”) have agreed to irrevocably and unconditionally waive their respective rights to receive Earnout Shares (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement) arising from the earnout obligation subject to and with effect from completion of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Georgeson LLC (“Georgeson”) has been appointed as the Information Agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”) has been appointed as the Exchange Agent. Requests for documents should be directed to Georgeson at +1 (888) 680-1526.

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

Copies of the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange will be available free of charge at the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Requests for documents may also be directed to Georgeson at +1 (888) 680-1526. A registration statement on Form F-4 relating to the securities to be issued in the Offer will be or has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Such securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the warrants or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Ordinary Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the laws of any such state. The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made only through the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange, and the complete terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation are set forth in the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange.

Holders of the warrants are urged to read the Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offer to Exchange carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offer and Consent Solicitation because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

None of the Company, any of its management or its board of directors, or the Information Agent or the Exchange Agent makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders of warrants should tender public warrants for exchange in the Offer or consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

