Hosted by Foot Locker's signature employees, the celebratory global campaign also features musicians BIA, Yung Gravy, and Lunay

This campaign unveil is the first in a series of season-long in-store celebrations and give-back moments from Foot Locker across the globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global retailer Foot Locker, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), unveiled the debut of its global Holiday 2022 campaign - Foot Locker Holiday House Party . Featuring a house party for sneaker fans around the world, all are welcomed to an epic event where no one is left off of the guestlist. Just as importantly, the campaign highlights why Foot Locker is and continues to be the sneaker home for the holidays and year-round.

The holiday campaign footage is filmed through a mobile-first approach, using only iPhone footage captured by the party's attendees. In the footage, they reveal a series of events from the night while showcasing their go-to Foot Locker footwear and apparel. In addition to Foot Locker's signature employees, better known as Stripers, the campaign features various talent from across the world including musicians BIA , Yung Gravy , and Lunay , along with notable online personalities Ye Ali , Ralph Romeo , Orange Calderon , Tamara Dhia , and more. Through their own lens, each featured talent documents the experience and shares how they celebrate all things sneakers with the "officials" of the sneaker world at Foot Locker.

"Foot Locker employees are iconic," said campaign talent, Yung Gravy. "I had a blast getting to work with them on this project. I'm excited to jump into the holiday season and to do some good with the team."

To bring the global campaign to life, Foot Locker will host a 24-hour global holiday celebration on December 16th. Kicking off in Asia, the celebration will continue over the course of 24 hours at Foot Locker stores in Seoul, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

Foot Locker has a vast array of apparel and footwear product offerings for kids, teens and adults that are quintessential this holiday season and beyond. Product offerings include Foot Locker's major brands such as Nike, Jordan, adidas, PUMA, New Balance, On Running, HOKA, UGG and Timberland, private label brands LCKR and COZI, as well as local, up and coming brands that continue to be discovered within major markets across the globe through Foot Locker's Home Grown platform.

"The Foot Locker team is excited to spread the holiday cheer this season and continue to be the premier destination for all consumers who are seeking the best in sneakers and apparel," said Andrew Gray, Executive Vice President, Global Lockers and Champs Sports. "As a retailer, we are committed to delivering industry-leading products with go-to brands and exclusives that our customers love. Our trusted Foot Locker Stripers played a crucial role in our holiday campaign and we are so thankful for their involvement to bring this to life. We can't wait for consumers to experience all of the surprises that we have in store this season."

In tandem with the unveiling of this campaign, Foot Locker will continue to celebrate the holidays with its customers all season long with planned in-store celebrations and giveback moments at its stores globally. This includes "Secret Striper" giveback moments in Foot Locker stores across North America on Giving Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.footlocker.com .

ABOUT FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

