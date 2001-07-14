Stratus+Technologies, an SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) company and a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge+Computing platforms, today announced its participation at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair®, November 16-17 in Chicago, IL. Stratus will join sessions, including an overview of Enginuity Global’s use of Edge Computing to transform its control system and best practices to achieve digital transformation through Edge Computing. Stratus will also demonstrate several of its solutions at booth #661.

“Every year the Automation Fair helps companies discover and evaluate solutions for optimizing operations and achieving results. This year, Stratus experts will be on hand to help customers explore how Edge Computing platforms solve related latency, availability, cost and cybersecurity challenges,” said Stephen Greene, Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development at Stratus. “Working with Rockwell Automation, we are delivering solutions that save time, enable rapid deployment, simplify management, and ensure continuous data and application availability.”

Stratus Discusses Importance of Simple, Protected and Autonomous Edge Computing

At the event, Stratus will have speakers in the following sessions:

Session Title: Smart & Secure Digital Transformation: Using the Edge to Modernize Your ControlSystem

Speakers:

Jason Andersen, Vice President, Business Line Management, Stratus

Eric Belgard, Systems Engineer at Enginuity Global (Stratus Customer)

Michael Kinzel, P.E., CEng, PMP Automation and Controls Engineer at QuarterNorth Energy

Date: Wednesday, November 16th and Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. CT

Location: Room W475B

Session Overview: During the session, they will discuss QuarterNorth Energy’s upgrade of its controls from 12 apps running on 6 servers to a single node PlantPAx DCS in just 45 days. Andersen, Belgard, and Kinzel will also discuss the significant improvements QuarterNorth experienced as a result, including reduced systems response time, higher yield and downtime free availability.

Session Title: From Smart Operations to Digital Transformation

Speakers:

Jason Andersen, Vice President, Business Line Management, Stratus

Brian Shuman, Manager Measurement and Analysis, Belden

Tim Norman, Senior Product Development Manager and Product Portfolio Manager, Hardy Process Solutions

Date: Wednesday, November 16th and Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 a.m. CT

Location: Room W186C

Session Overview: During this session,they will discuss the challenges associated with digital transformation and best practices for companies to follow in order to succeed.

Discover Highly Reliable, Proven Edge Computing Solutions

In addition to its speaking sessions, Stratus will also be demonstrating its Edge platforms, solutions, and use cases, including:

Stratus+and+Rockwell+Automation+PlantPAx+Solution-in-a-Box – This process control architecture, jointly developed by Rockwell Automation and Stratus, simplifies the deployment of small to medium scale distributed control systems (DCS) that require 5,000 I/Os or less at edge locations, so companies are protected from unplanned downtime. The built-in virtualization of ztC Edge consolidates the PlantPAx software into a single redundant platform, instead of being installed in multiple computers.

Stratus+ztC%26reg%3B+Edge – Stratus’ 2nd generation ztC Edge platform is combines built-in application virtualization and fault tolerance in an easy-to-install, ruggedized design for the edge. The new ztC Edge offers up to 200% greater performance over the prior generation, which is critical to reduce unplanned downtime and ensure continuous availability of business-critical applications in industries that cannot afford downtime.

Stratus+Edge+Computing+Experience+%28ECX%29 – This immersive environment allows OT and IT users to explore the wide range of Edge Computing use cases in industrial automation. Users can scale edge automation and harness critical data for insight with simple, protected, autonomous Edge Computing.

Stratus will showcase all solutions at Automation Fair booth #661. To learn more about Stratus at Automation Fair, please visit the event+page.

