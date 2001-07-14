Albertsons Companies invites customers to toast this holiday season with its new, premium Vinafor%26eacute%3B+Collection. The private label collection features five distinctively crafted varietals originating from some of the best wine regions in the world and is now available at Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw’s, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets.

Albertsons Companies invites customers to toast this holiday season with its new, premium Vinaforé Collection, curated by Curtis Mann, Master of Wine at Albertsons Cos. Photo courtesy: Albertsons Companies

The Vinaforé Collection was curated by Curtis Mann, Master of Wine at Albertsons Cos., in partnership with DC Flynt MW Selections and is already receiving acclaim. Wine Enthusiast recently announced that the 2021 Vinaforé Napa Valley Chardonnay received 90 points while the 2020 Côtes du Rhône Villages scored 90 points from James Suckling. Using a 100-point scale, a wine rated 90 points is deemed to be outstanding or excellent. The collection also includes the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc. All five varietals retail between $14.99 and $21.99 each.

“We were very intentional when we created this collection for our customers. With every bottle of our Vinaforé wines, we hope to evoke discovery, foster exploration and empower shoppers to enjoy and purchase wine more confidently,” said Mann. “In addition, we included pairing suggestions on the wine labels to help our customers discover the perfect food and wine pairings and create elevated dining experiences right at home.”

Shoppers can learn more about the winemaking process, taste profile and origin of each varietal in the Vinaforé Collection on the Albertsons+Cos.+banner+website. Customers can also find easy, shoppable ingredients and inspiring+recipes that pair perfectly with Vinaforé wines such as Albertsons Cos.’ classic French steak au poivre with crispy fingerling potatoes recipe paired with Vinaforé Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Additionally, customers have the option to shop the wine aisle digitally to conveniently have Vinaforé wines delivered direct from the store to their doorsteps via DoorDash or Instacart.

The new Vinaforé Collection expands Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands growing wine portfolio, which includes Signature+Reserve, O+Organics and Kalyana wines. For more information on Own Brands, visit albertsonscompanies.com%2Fownbrands.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 10, 2022, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

