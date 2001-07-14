Moveworks today announced that Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, will roll out Moveworks’ conversational AI platform to support its hybrid workforce. The platform will offer Jamf employees 24/7 autonomous support for all IT-related issues — regardless of their location, role, and language preference. Moveworks will enable Jamf to scale a world-class hybrid work support model that’s efficient, cost-effective, and personalized to each employee.

A recent report found that 63% of high-growth companies have already adopted a hybrid+work+model. But despite providing incredible flexibility for employees, hybrid models have created deep complexity for IT teams, and frustrating roadblocks for employees as a result. That’s why Jamf chose to roll out Moveworks: To ensure its employees get the highest quality support possible — no matter where they’re working from — in an efficient and cost effective way. In doing so, Jamf is demonstrating what best-in-class employee support looks like in today’s modern, hybrid workforce.

“Our customers count on us to help deliver a seamless technology experience to their employees,” said Linh Lam, CIO at Jamf. “In order to do that, we have to constantly refine our own approach to technology and the way we support our employees. Moveworks is an exciting technology for that reason — it’s helping us deliver an employee support experience that’s simple, secure, and innovative.”

With 100% of Fortune 500 companies now using+Apple+products to power their business, Jamf has seen explosive growth in both the number of customers and employees it supports. But onboarding in a hybrid workplace means employees have to navigate technical challenges both in the office and at home. Jamf quickly realized that in order for IT to efficiently keep up with growing demand, it needed the help of AI. That’s where Moveworks comes in. When a Jamf employee experiences an IT issue, they simply message the Moveworks bot within Slack, and the issue is either automatically resolved within seconds or it’s routed to the appropriate contact for accelerated support.

“It’s become impossible for IT teams to keep up with the demand of the hybrid workforce,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “AI is the only way to scale IT in a way that offers hybrid employees the fast, personalized support they need to be productive. Jamf recognizes this reality and is taking the initiative to build the support experience that will become table stakes for businesses now and in the future.”

