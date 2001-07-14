Soquel Creek Water District has seen a 47% increase in electronic payment adoption in the past year with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution for online bill payment services.

With InvoiceCloud’s digital payment solution delivering a frictionless, streamlined user experience, Soquel Creek has reported improvements in customer happiness and staff efficiency. In the past year alone, Soquel Creek has seen a 33% increase in paperless enrollment, saving over $3,000 each month in operational expenses. With a 54% increase in AutoPay enrollment, Soquel Creek staff now has more time to focus on other organizational priorities.

Soquel Creek switched to InvoiceCloud’s online payment solution as part of an integration with VertexOne WaterSmart™ in October of 2020. Prior to implementing InvoiceCloud and VertexOne WaterSmart™, Soquel Creek experienced frequent glitches in their billing platform, causing recurrent delays in collections and an increase in payment processing costs. Customers and staff were frustrated with the time-consuming payments process and inefficient system.

“InvoiceCloud’s solution empowers our customers to easily self-serve, resulting in better customer experiences and more cost-efficient payments,” said Valerie Spaugh, Customer Service Supervisor at Soquel Creek Water District. “It saves us resources to use for other initiatives while giving customers the flexibility they desire – everyone is thrilled.”

Soquel Creek customers can pay bills by phone, text, AutoPay, mobile wallets, and more. For more information on Soquel Creeks’ experience with InvoiceCloud, check out their story here.

About Soquel Creek Water District:

Soquel Creek Water District is a public agency dedicated to providing a high-quality and sustainable water supply to nearly 41,000 residents, encompassing the California shoreline and the foothills of the Santa Cruz mountains.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

